Onyeka has refused to back down on Ozee's matter, as she keeps saying things that imply that their relationship is way more than it is

After touching his beard with so much affection last night, she commented on taking care of him while at the dining table

Ozee's response to Onyeka has triggered several reactions on social media, as fans blasted her for always doing the most

Lately, Ozee has not been sparing a chance to reawaken Onyeka whenever she makes certain comments.

Recall that the Mbadiwe twin was livid about Onyeka's description of her relationship with him in the Big Brother Naija house. The male housemate chatted about Onyeka with his twin, Ocee, and other guys at the gym.

In a recent post, the BBNaija housemates were sitting in the dining room when Onyeka suddenly commented on taking care of Shaun and making him feel more loved.

In her words:

"Shaun feels less loved when he’s hearing how I’m taking care of you, I feel like he’s taken care of but clearly he wants me to take care of him as well."

Ozee looked quite uninterested in her statement but later responded to her.

Ozee said:

"In your mind you like to interpret things, next time you’ll be doing madam no be so."

Watch the clip here:

Fans react to clip

See how social media users reacted to the video:

@real_jhumie:

"This kind friend fit come your house, say you no cook for your husband well enter kitchen Dey pound yam and then tell you she did nothing wrong."

@rl_glow:

"Ozee will never fall for this girl….wake up madam"

@mz_diggie:

"Ozee GOD bless u!!!"

@leezbutter:

"Lol he gave her clear honesty 😂💯 Men like this ."

@big_joyce00:

"This ozee and he brother too mature for big brother."

@rigalaayanda:

"Onyeka is trying to make Ozee jealous and for him to see her differently more than friendship but Ozee keeps on mudding her😂😂."

@barbie_pink_21:

"If Delusional was a person then it's Onyeka....in that dread head of hers, she thinks d world revolves around her."

Toke Makinwa analyses love triangle

Legit.ng reported that Ozee, Victoia, and Onyeka have been discussing the situation for some time now.

The twin Big Brother Naija, the housemate, seems to have a thing for both ladies but would not admit it.

On The Buzz show, Toke Makinwa and some of her guests tried to understand the dynamics of their relationship.

