The general public has been urged to disregard any report that Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate was attacked by assassins

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Valentine Obienyem, the presidential hopeful arrived in the country safe and sound

Obi was said to have traveled to the United Kingdom and the United States for consolidation with Nigerians in the diaspora

FCT, Abuja - The camp of Labour Party presidential, Peter Obi has debunked reports that the former Anambra state governor was attacked, the Daily Independent

Peter Obi's spokesperson, Valentine Obienyem made this known via a statement issued to the press on Monday, September 12.

Peter Obi recently toured the United States and the United Kingdom to solicit support for his presidential ambition. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, Obienyem branded the report as fake news noting that it was instigated by the spokesperson of the presidential campaign of the APC, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

The statement reads:

“Kindly ignore the falsehood making the rounds that he was attacked. May God forbid that even the very thought of such barbarism be visited on him.

“Obi has consistently reiterated his belief that politics should always be devoid of violence. This remains his political credo."

Obienyem stated that Keyamo's comment that Obi may fake an assassination attempt on his own life triggered several reports of an attempt to assassinate the Labour Party's flag bearer.

2023: "Obi arrived safely from his foreign consolidation" - Spokesperson

Legit.ng gathered that Peter Obi returned safe back into the country after his three weeks tour to the United Kingdom and the United States for consolidation with Nigerians in the diaspora.

Obienyem Further described Keyamo's statement about Obi trying to falsify an assassination as worrisome.

He said

“It shows that the devil may be at work in endless and familiar scheming. We shall continue to entrust Mr. Peter Obi into the protection of the Almighty, while he ensures he is adequately protected to see through the work of re-building Nigeria that providence has entrusted unto him”

Source: Legit.ng