The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, are having a handful in the composition of their presidential campaign councils.

According to the timeline of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, parties are free to begin campaigns for the February 25, 2023 presidential poll on September 28, 2022.

Currently, none of the parties has announced a comprehensive campaign council. The APC and PDP have, however, announced skeletal teams, with APC leaders telling Vanguard, yesterday that the full team will announced, next week.

Dr Yinusa Tanko, spokesman of the LP said presidential candidate of the LP, Mr. Peter Obi, and some top leaders are out of the country.

