Presidential hopeful and Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi has once again expressed his optimism about winning the 2023 elections

The former Anambra state governor in a subtle dig at his counterpart in the APC said the elections will not be won by connections

Meanwhile, the NLC chairman, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said the entire structure of the union in all the 774 local governments in Nigeria will work for Peter Obi

FCT, Abuja - The bannerman of the Labour Party in forthcoming presidential polls, Mr Pete Obi has reiterated that the 2023 elections will be judged based on character and competence, Daily Trust reports.

Mr Obi made this known on Monday, September 12 during the Labour Party’s leadership retreat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Peter Obi says he will pen an agreement of performance with the NLC in advance to further checkmate his activities while in office if he emerges victorious at the 2023 polls. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng, the Labour Party's presidential flag bearer at the retreat pledged to pen a performance agreement with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in a bid to follow up on the outcome of the retreat.

Mr Obi revealed that Nigeria is at a cross-road and that the hardship in the country is a respecter of no ethnicity, religious group or region. He stated that as it is affecting the Christians so it does to the Muslims likewise the Yorubas, Igbos and Hausas.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“We will do this retreat now, after the election we will do another one, the election next year will not be based on ethnicity, we have had it before, and it would not be on religion.

“There is no place that Christians buy things cheaper, there is no place that Muslims buy things cheaper. It will not be by my turn, it is nobody’s turn. It must not be by connection. The election next year must be based on character and trust, it must be based on competence.”

He also blamed the deep-rooted rate of corruption in the country on the leaders that are involved in it.

Mr Obi said:

“I am in this retreat to listen, let us put it in writing when we succeed, you must be around to say this is what we have agreed on. Even if we don’t achieve 100 per cent, we must have made sacrifices.”

Industrial actions, not the solution to Nigeria's problem - NLC chairman

Also speaking at the retreat, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, president of the NLC stated that there is a need for Nigeria to liberate itself from being a consumer nation to being a production nation.

Wabba stated that the incessant rate of unemployment needs to be tackled as well as industrial actions which he believes is not the solution to fixing Nigeria as a nation.

He called on workers to be steadfast, diligent and willing to work together in order to introduce good leadership into the system.

Wabba also played down talks that the Labour Party does not have the structure to foster their chances of winning at the presidential polls.

The NLC chairman stated the union will activate its capacity across all the 774 local government areas of the country for Peter Obi's candidacy.

Source: Legit.ng