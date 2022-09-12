The APC Presidential Campaign Council has reacted to the allegation that Tinubu is withdrawing from the 2023 race because of his health

The campaign council debunked the allegation which was reportedly posted on social media by supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Festus Keyamo who is the spokesperson of the campaign council also tackled Obi over a comment made by the LP flagbearer about Tinubu in a viral video

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has said the party’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not withdrawing from the 2023 race on health grounds.

The council accused supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of posting on social media that Tinubu would quit the presidential race because of his health.

The APC has debunked the claim that its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is withdrawing from the race based on health grounds. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The campaign council also asked Obi to quit the presidential race if he has nothing to tell Nigerians, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng notes that the council reacted after Obi in a viral video alleged that a group rooting for Tinubu forewarned the Yorubas that a vote for the LP presidential candidate would be a vote for a seaport in south-south and southeast.

Peter Obi concocted message attributed to Tinubu's group - Keyamo

However, reacting in a statement on Monday, September 12, the director, media and public affairs and official spokesperson, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN) said Obi deliberately concocted the message and circulated the video himself in order to come across as a victim of some kind of ethnic agenda.

Keyamo who is also the minister of state for Labour said:

“We challenge Mr Peter Obi to reveal the source and name(s) behind that nebulous Whatsapp message.

“We wish to state that it is obvious Mr Peter Obi deliberately concocted that message and circulated that offensive video himself as a campaign strategy in order to come across as a victim of some kind of ethnic agenda, whereas in truth, he is the real agent provocateur of an ethnic agenda.

“We also wish to use this medium to debunk the false and misleading posts on various social media handles of supporters of Mr Peter Obi that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is withdrawing from the race on health grounds.”

Peter Obi speaks at Labour Party's leadership retreat

Meanwhile, Obi in another report has reiterated that the 2023 elections will be judged based on character and competence.

The Labour Party presidential candidate made this known on Monday, September 12 during the party’s leadership retreat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Obi at the retreat said Nigeria is at a cross-road and that the hardship in the country is a respecter of no ethnicity, religious group or region. He stated that as it is affecting the Christians so it does to the Muslims likewise the Yorubas, Igbos and Hausas.

