Seyi Makinde, the governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state has admitted that it will be impossible for the party to win the 2023 presidential election and restructure Nigeria if it cannot bring about the same change within its ranks.

Governor Makinde make this submission on Friday, September 9, when he commissioned the Umuakatawom-Osaa-Okea-Ohuru road in Obingwa LGA of Abia state, The Cable reports.

Makinde used the avenue to debunk claims that he has been appointed as the chairman of the PDP governors forum in place of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.

According to him, securing the chairmanship of the forum is not what he and some bigwigs of the party are fighting for, adding that he will turn down the offer if it is presented to him.

He argued that if since 1999, the PDP cannot make a decision that will lead to sustainable development in Nigeria, then another option should be tried.

He said:

"...We are not fighting for the southern part of this country to have the chairmanship of the PDP governors forum. We are saying that if PDP has promised to restructure Nigeria and we cannot restructure PDP, we are not ready to restructure Nigeria. That is the fact.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“There have been issues that are foundational. If you read the proceedings of the constitutional conference that led to Nigeria’s independence you will know that there were issues then and if since 1960, we have not been able to get things right… of course, they may say the unitary command of the military structure affected us.

“But we have been practising democracy since 1999 and if we are not able to take a part that will lead to sustainable development, we should try something else.”

Source: Legit.ng