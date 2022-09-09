The status of Governor Aminu Tambuwal as the PDO governors forum chairman has been revealed

Information from the party ranks has confirmed that he remains the chairman of the forum

Media reports have made the rounds that he resigned the position to occupy another position

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state did not resign his position as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

According to Vanguard newspaper, CID Maduabum, the forum’s director-general debunked the news.

The PDP said Governor Aminu Tambuwal still remains the party's governors forum chairman and has urged the public to disregard such reports. Photo: Governor Aminu Tambuwal

Source: Facebook

Reports have that Tambuwal resigned his spot to take over a position as the director-general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council.

Tambuwal did not resign - PDP spokesperson

Reacting to the same report, the national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba said information on Tambuwal’s resignation was false.

He stated that it was his jurisdiction to roll out such information while he maintained that the several reports on his resignation did not come from him.

Ologunagba said:

“It is not true as at this time, I have no information that he has resigned and if he has resigned, I will be in the best position to know.

“Right now, there are procedures for resignation that’s why when the BoT chairman resigned it was communicated to me and I released it to the public.”

Source: Legit.ng