Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has been greeted with a lot of criticism since he became an aide to APC's flag bearer, Bola Tinubu

The governor is suffering backlash at home for supporting the same-faith ticket adopted by his party

Recently, he was criticised for his comment threatening stakeholders who are not loyal to the party

Plateau, Langtang - Joshua Ubandoma Laven, chairman of Langtang north local government in Plateau state has revealed that there are plots to rig the 2023 general elections in the state.

According to a report by the Daily Independent, Laven's submission was deduced from the statement of Governor Simon Lalong that whoever did not want to remain in APC should leave the party.

Governor Simon Lalong has been heavily criticised for the manner in which he addressed some stakeholders in the state. Photo: Simon Lalong

Source: UGC

Laven who was worried by the comment further made reference to another comment of the incumbent governor where he openly stated that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will win all the elective seats in the state in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

This is coming after the governor recently addressed stakeholders of APC in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Laven said:

“It means that as Director-General Tinubu/Shettima campaigns organisation they have concluded plans to rig the 2023 election in the state. I can assure anybody that cares to listen that with that statement, the Governor is going to find it very tough.

“He has said it clearly that the election is going to be rigged, I want to know whether INEC has given the power to the governor to come out openly to make such statement that whether we like it or not is a concluded deal”

"Lalong can't win southern Plateau" - Laven

While expressing his thoughts on the governor's outburst, Laven faults his approach and tone of speaking while addressing stakeholders.

Laven said if they're plans by the governor to rig the southern Plateau, It will not work except if the governor and his candidates win purely at the ballots.

He said:

“Governor Lalong can not do that in Southern Plateau because he has no capacity to do that. With this statement, we are not going to take it likely with him.

"INEC and the general public should know that Governor Lalong and the Federal Government have concluded plans to rig the 2023 general election in Plateau state because he is the DG Tinubu/Shettima campaigns Organisation.”

However, in a swift reaction, the state publicity secretary of APC Hon Sylvanus Namang said the opposition party has already conceded defeat before the election in 2023 in the state.

According to Namang, ‘ they are jittery of the ruling party everywhere in the state even when they have not stated campaigns.”

He noted that they are just testing the microphone, adding that APC is fully prepared to win all the Senatorial districts, House of Representatives, and state House of Assembly seats in the state and nothing more.

Gunmen abduct APC chieftain in Plateau

In another development, an APC chieftain, Henry Gotip, on Wednesday, September 7, found himself in the den of kidnappers.

Gotip, the chairman of the Kanke local government council of Plateau state, was said to have been abducted by gunmen on Wednesday.

The northern politician was taken to an unknown location by the gunmen who invaded his private residence in Kwang, Jos North LGA.

Source: Legit.ng