Amatu was said to have collapsed on Saturday night, September 10, in his residence at the Baybrdge Road in the Kpansia area of Yenagoa, the state capital, and was rushed to a clinic where he was confirmed dead, The Punch reported.

Amatu was a PDP chieftain

Amatu was also an aspirant for the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party for the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The late environmental sanitation authority boss was among other politicians who resigned their appointments to contest the ruling PDP’s primaries and were later restored by the state Governor, Douye Diri, following their defeats.

Family reacts

A close family source said he complained of pains in his legs on Friday, September 9, and took some medication at home, Daily Independent report added.

Amatu, the source added, also complained of waist pain, stomach ache and constipation on Saturday, September 10, and later left the house to pay his hotel’s workers’ salaries.

He, however, collapsed in his residence and was taken to a clinic along the Saptex Road in Yenizue-Epie suburb of the state capital where he was confirmed dead later in the night.

Amatu’s corpse is said to be deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary.

Former two time minister for Obasanjo, Babangida is dead

Alagbo Graham Douglas, a two-time minister under the administration of the former head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has been announced dead.

He died at the age of 82.

According to a report by DailyTrust, Douglas who served as the minister for social development, youths, and sports and later the minister for aviation dies on Monday in Abuja.

Tragedy as prominent Nigerian lawmaker dies at 58

In a similar development, the lawmaker representing Oron Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Nse Ekpenyong, has also been pronounced dead.

The sad incident was confirmed by the chairman of Mbo Local Government Area, Asuqwo Eyo, to newsmen.

Until his death, he was a member, representing Oro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

