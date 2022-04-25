Families of Alagbo Graham Douglas, former minister of social development, youths, and sport, have been thrown into mourning following the announcement of his demise

Douglas who hails from Rivers state and of the Ijaw tribe served in the public service in two separate eras

He served under the military rule of the former head of state Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

FCT, Abuja - Alagbo Graham Douglas, a two-time minister under the administration of the former head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has been announced dead.

He died at the age of 82.

Alagbo Graham Douglas's career in the civil service spans across two eras as he served under a military regime as well as the civilian regime. Photo Credit: (Daily Trust)

Source: UGC

According to a report by DailyTrust, Douglas who served as the minister for social development, youths, and sports and later the minister for aviation dies on Monday in Abuja.

Douglas’s career in the civil service spans across two eras as he served under a military regime as well as the civilian regime.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He served as minister for social development, youths, and sports under the administration of the then head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida who later redeployed him to the ministry of aviation as minister.

During the emergence of civil rule, Douglas served again as a minister under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo appointed him as the minister of employment, labour, and productivity in June 1999 and was later moved to the ministry of culture and tourism in 2000.

Douglas early background

Douglas was born on 8 May 1939, in Abonnema in the Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers state.

He is of Ijaw origin. His brother, Nabo Bekinbo Graham-Douglas, was the first indigenous Attorney-General of Nigeria.

He attended secondary school in Lagos and Port Harcourt. He studied at Acton Technical School, London (1963–1965) and then at the University of Lagos (1965–1969). He earned a BSc. in Botany and Zoology.

He started work with the Nigerian Petroleum Refinery Company, Port Harcourt (1969–1977). He became managing director of Togiscani Nigeria, a construction company (1978–1985) and CEO of Road Haulage Company and Magroad Enterprises.

He was also chairman of the Binterteco Nigeria, Pabod Finance and Investment and Waterglass Boat Yard.

In 2000, Graham-Douglas was appointed Provincial Grand Master of the Freemason's Lodge in Calabar.

Tragedy as prominent Nigerian lawmaker dies at 58

In a similar development, the lawmaker representing Oron Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Nse Ekpenyong, has also been pronounced dead.

The sad incident was confirmed by the chairman of Mbo Local Government Area, Asuqwo Eyo, to newsmen.

Until his death, he was a member, representing Oro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives

Source: Legit.ng