All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated Kemi Badenoch on her appointment by Prime Minister Liz Truss as the Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade in the United Kingdom.

Tinubu described the appointment as cheering news "that yet again underscores the globally -acknowledged fact of the endless potential of every Nigerian when afforded opportunities to thrive."

In a statement by his media office on Friday, September 9, in Abuja, the APC presidential candidate said "Badenoch's meteoric rise to party leadership contender and, now, senior cabinet member attests to her resilience and talent.

He was quoted as saying:

"The elevation, after a rousing leadership campaign during which she showcased her eloquence and other personal qualities, is very well deserved.

"I have no doubt that she will prove her mettle in the new role, and continue to serve as a glowing example of what this country stands to benefit if we continue our commitment to building and leveraging young talent.

"I congratulate Badenoch and her family and wish her the very best as she sets about implementing the trade policies of the new UK leadership."

Jubilation as New British Prime Minister appoints Nigerian into cabinet

The new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Lizz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, appointed Kemi Badenoch into her cabinet.

Badenoch who also contested the position of UK prime minister surprised many by reaching the last four in the contest.

Appointed as Truss' international trade secretary, Badenoch who was a former minister in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Equalities Minister did not endorse any of her rivals in the race.

Full list: 1 Nigerian, 7 others scale through 1st step of taking over Boris Johnson's job as British prime minister

The resignation of Boris Johnson after several of his minister stepped down from their jobs while citing loss of confidence in the British prime minister has left his seat vacant.

Among those jostling for Johnson's seat include Nigerian-born Kemi Badenoch and seven other candidates who have been cleared in the first hurdle of the race.

Kemi scaled the first hurdle of the selection process alongside the British Attorney General, Suella Braverman and 6 others.

