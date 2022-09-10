Abdulsalam Abubakar and Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida had some important APC visitors on Saturday, September 10

One of the visitors was Senate President Ahmad Lawan who met the former Nigerian leaders in their Minna residence

The Senate boss, Lawan, said he came to visit Abdulsalami privately who was recovering from a sickness

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Saturday, September 10, meet former Head of state, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, and former Military Leader, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida separately at their Minna houses behind closed-door.

The Nation reports that Lawan first visited the residence of General Abdulsalam before heading to Babangida’s residence.

Lawan was one of the visitors (Photo: @DrAhmadLawan)

Source: Twitter

After his private meeting with both ex-leaders, Lawan told journalists that his visits were in recognition of their roles in ensuring Nigeria's unity and peaceful co-existence.

Also, the Senate boss revealed that he was in Minna on a sympathy visit toAbdulsalami who is recuperating from a recent sickness.

His words:

“As our leader and elder statesman, we felt that it is necessary that we make this visit today to come and sympathize with him and his family.

”We are grateful to God for the lives of our fathers and we pray that they recover completely so that they would be able to continue with their good work of ensuring that Nigeria remains united and Nigerians live peacefully amongst themselves."

