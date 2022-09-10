A prediction has been made as to how the APC will perform in the northeast during the presidential election

The projection was given on Saturday, September 10, by Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe who said Bola Ahmed Tinubu's chances in the region are high

Yahaya said this after he met with Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, Niger state

Minna, Niger - The governor of Gombe, Muhammad Yahaya, has spoken on how Bola Ahmed Tinubu will thrive in the northeast come the 2023 presidential election.

Yahaya who spoke with journalists on Saturday, September 10, predicted that the chance of the APC's presidential candidate claiming votes from the northern subregion is high even if the PDP's candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is from the same place, PM News reports.

The APC governor said Tinubu's chances of victory in the northeast are high (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

The governor who doubles as North-East Coordinator of the Tinubu Support Organization said although Atiku is his brother, Nigeria needs the best in the endeavour to unify Nigeria.

Yahaya said this after his meeting with former Nigeria leaders, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Ibrahim Babangida.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him:

“Our chances in the northeast are very high indeed. We are strong in our resolve to win the 2023 General Elections and we shall succeed.

“It does not matter that the PDP presidential candidate is from North-East. Both Tinubu and Atiku are my brothers.

”Nigeria is one and we are struggling to maintain it as a united and indivisible country. It doesn’t matter where they come from, what we need is the best for Nigeria."

2023: IBB finally dashes Tinubu, Atiku's hope, reveals his anointed presidential aspirant

Meanwhile, former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, had backed the presidential ambition of former Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Babangida expressed his support for Saraki when a delegation of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) National Campaign Advocacy Council visited him at his Minna Hilltop residence on Wednesday, February 2.

Legit.ng gathered that the delegation was led by its chairman, Professor Hagher Iorwuese and Director-General, Chief Osaro Onaiwu.

IBB was cited as saying Saraki knows Nigeria well and should lead the country for maximum results.

Source: Legit.ng