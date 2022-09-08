Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto state has announced his resignation as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors' Forum

Tambuwal's resignation was made public by the governor himself at the party's NEC board meeting in Abuja on Thursday, September 8

The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makide was said reported to be absent at the meeting has been named as Tambuwal's replacement

Punch reports that Tambuwal's resignation comes a few hours after the chairman of the party's Board of Trustees, Walid Jubrin also stepped down from his position.

Following Tambuwal's resignation, his colleague in Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has emerged as the new chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum.

Makinde a close ally to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state emerged as the new chairman at the ongoing PDP National Executive Council Board meeting in Abuja.

Three hundred and ninety-seven members of the PDP's National Executive Council including past national chairmen of the party, the immediate past Vice President of the country, Namadi Sambo, and the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, among others were accredited for the meeting.

All the 397 members of the NEC present at the meeting voted in support of Ayu to continue as the chairman of the party.

