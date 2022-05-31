Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has revealed what he would have done to clinch the presidential ticket of the opposition PDP

The PDP chieftain disclosed that he made the bold step of laying low and accepting his fate after Governor Aminu Tambuwal stepped down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Wike, however, called on his supporters to remain calm, describing his loss at the PDP presidential primary as the will of God

On Monday, May 30, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state said he could have scuttled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary on Saturday night, May 28, but that he allowed peace to reign, Premiums Times report.

The primary was held to elect the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 general election.

Wike made this assertion at a ceremony organised in Port Harcourt to welcome him from Abuja after the party’s presidential primary where he was floored by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He said:

“If I wanted to scuttle the convention, I would have done that and I told them. There are people you think they are human beings but they are not human beings."

“I have never seen how people can violate procedures and guidelines. Somebody had spoken, it is only at that point he was speaking that he can say I have withdrawn. You don’t call him back.

“I just decided that this our party must not be destroyed. I would have left where I was sitting down and say this convention cannot go ahead except you allow me to talk. I would have flattened him.”

Wike speaks on Tambuwal's last-minute move

Governor Wike vented his anger on the party leaders for allowing the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to speak for a second time after exhausting the time allotted for each aspirant to address the delegate.

The development, Wike said, violated the convention’s procedures and guidelines.

Political analysts believe Wike could probably have scored more votes if not for the last-minute withdrawal of Tambuwal from the primary.

