The top agenda of the PDP if it wins the 2023 presidential election has been revealed by one of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council spokespersons, Charles Aniagwu

Aniagwu revealed that the party and its presidential aspirant are already prepared to keep the ball rolling once it is voted into power come 2023

According to Aniagwu, Atiku already prepared an anti-corruption bill that he would present to the senate once he wins the next year's poll

Asaba, Delta - Charles Aniagwu, one of the spokespersons of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council, has disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun to work on an anti-corruption bill in anticipation of its victory in next year’s poll.

The spokesperson revealed this in Asaba, the Delta state capital, during his maiden press conference on Wednesday, September 7, This Day reported.

Atiku's top agenda if he wins 2023 presidential election is revealed Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

What is Atiku's top agenda for 2023?

Aniagwu noted that the bill is one of the strategic executive bills the PDP presidential candidate is preparing ahead of 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He added that such a move is sufficient evidence that the PDP presidential hopeful planned to hit the ground running on May 29, 2023.

The spokesman maintained that Atiku will immediately rescue Nigeria and restore the hope of its citizens through a comprehensive blueprint that will address the country’s critical challenges, including corruption.

Will Atiku probes Buhari, APC, if he wins in 2023?

This means that Atiku will probe the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress for the 8 years they run the country.

“As I speak to you, I can challenge every other candidate, none has anything codified as a book. Atiku already has what he called ‘My Covenant with Nigeria’.” Aniagwu revealed.

2023: Big shake-up in PDP as BoT chairman set to resign, cites strong reason

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP BoT chairman, Walid Jibrin, has agreed to step aside to give room for a southerner to take over his position as criticism trails all-northerners leadership dominance of the party

One of the sources privy to the development revealed that he said it is in the best interest of the party since Ayu has refused to step aside for a southern chairmanship of the party

Jibrin has been holding the position for six years now since taking over from his predecessor, Haliru Bello, who was removed from the position

Source: Legit.ng