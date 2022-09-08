The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has maintained that judgement day is coming for the sharing positions in the PDP and the day to give account for all their works is fast approaching

As the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worsens, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has said that the governors in the camp of Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, will continue to fight for their space in the PDP.

In fact, in his message to the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Makinde noted that "Nigerians needed children who are ready to work and deliver".

He made this assertion on Wednesday, September 7, during the commissioning of the Emohua campus of the Rivers State University where he was the special guest of honour, The Punch reported.

Governor Seyi Makinde sends a strong message to the chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

Makinde tackles Ayu

Performing the inauguration of the campus and flagging off of the staff quarters, Makinde made a veiled reference to the recent statement credited to Ayu, who said those calling for his resignation were still children when he and others were founding the party.

He said:

“If children are doing all of these, I think what Nigeria needs are children. So, my brother Wike, you can be assured that Nigeria appreciates you."

Wike says the day of reckoning for PDP leaders, is coming

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said that the time of reckoning is coming for those who continue to insist that they can take everything to themselves in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Punch noted.

The governor maintained that nobody can silence him from speaking against such injustice and the demand for the right thing to be done, Leadership report added.

Wike spoke at the inauguration of the Emohua campus of Rivers State University and the flag-off of staff quarters, performed by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday.

The governor said such persons would account for every wrong thing that they have done when the day of reckoning comes.

He said:

“That is why I am telling the people there, look, it cannot work. You can’t take everything. If you take everything, it will purge you. So you better do the right thing now.

“Don’t sit there and think that you can muscle me and you can do everything; you can manipulate anything. You can think you have the number to make sure you take everything, but the time is coming when you will account for it.”

He insisted that the delivery of quality projects by him and his colleague governors would serve the PDP well in their respective states.

2023: Wike sends clear message to Atiku, Tinubu on votes from Rivers

The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, September 3, made it clear that the state must get something in return from any presidential candidate who wants its votes in 2023.

Governor Wike, during the inauguration of a road project in the state, said this time, votes will not be for free.

He noted that if other states get offers from some politicians after they voted for them, Rivers deserves equal treatment in the next general elections.

PDP as BoT chairman allegedly set to resign

Meanwhile, a previous report indicated that the chairman of the PDP's BoT, Walid Jibrin, was set to resign from his position.

Jibrin has been BoT chairman for six years since he took over from Haliru Bello, who was removed from the position in 2016.

Sources close to Jubrin revealed on Wednesday, September 7, that the BoT chairman had already briefed some senior members of the party on his decision to quit.

