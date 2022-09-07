The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has sent a clear message to the nation's opposition party, the PDP

While commissioning a new project in the state, Wike urged the leadership of the party to play its cards well as some PDP states that are not doing well might lose their grip in the coming elections

The Rivers strong man added that he and some of his close allies who are tagged noisemakers are busy working for the PDP in their respective states to ensure success in the 2023 polls

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said that any Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state that is not doing well should not expect to be voted back to power in the next general elections.

Wike warned that the electorates are more aware of their rights and expectation from the people they have entrusted their mandate, AIT Live reported.

Wike urges PDP governors to be on the move, ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike says himself and his allies are working for PDP in their state

Speaking at the commissioning of the Emohua Campus of the Rivers State University, Governor Wike says he and other PDP Governors labeled children and noisemakers are the ones using their good performances in office to sell that party to Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Just like he did on Tuesday, September 6, in Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike was in Emohua Local Government Area to inaugurate another Campus of the Rivers State University on Wednesday, September 7.

Ahead of 2023, Wike speaks of his plans in PDP

Moving on, the Rivers State Governor says he would not relent in his pursuit for the right things to be done in his party, the PDP.

Top Atiku's ally drops bombshell, reveals why Ayu, others cannot resign despite demands by Wike's camp

The demand by some members of Governor Nyesom Wike's camp over the removal of the national chairman of the PDP is eliciting reactions from leaders of the party.

Raymond Dokpesi said removing the PDP national chairman will be the most unwise thing to do, especially with the campaign season drawing near.

According to Dokpesi, the governor causing trouble for PDP was the major person who called for the removal of Uche Secondus, a former chairman of the party.

Sources reveal steps PDP plans to take against Governor Wike over prolonged rift with Atiku

There are plans by the Peoples Democratic Party to call the governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike bluff ahead of the 2023 general election.

Sources within the PDP said the prolonged rift between Wike and Atiku Abubakar is having a negative effect on the party.

The sources said that the opposition party might have to go ahead with announcing its presidential campaign committee.

Source: Legit.ng