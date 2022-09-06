Elizabeth Ativie, a former speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, has dumped the All Progressives Congress

Honourable Ativie made the decision to leave the APC over alleged non-inclusion of women in elective offices

The former speaker tendered her resignation letter during a press briefing at Government Reservation Area (GRA) Benin

Benin, Edo - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo has said good bye to one of its prominent chieftains, Elizabeth Ativie.

Ativie who had served as the former speaker of the state House of Assembly resigned from the APC what she described as the non-inclusion of women in elective positions, The Nation reports.

She announced her resignation on Tuesday, September 6, at a briefing in the Government Reservation Area (GRA) Benin after submitting a letter to that effect to the chairman of the APC in the state, Col. David Imuse (rtd.).

In her letter, Ativie lamented the fact that the party "does not have a female candidate in Edo South Senatorial District" which she belongs to.

A part of her letter seen by PM News reads:

“It is not because I did not have the opportunity to have the ticket (to represent Uhunmwonde/Orhionwwon constituency in the House of Representatives) but I have been a feminine activist, and I have fought assiduously to ensure women’s inclusion in decision making in Edo State and Nigeria.

“It is unacceptable that all the women in Edo State, who sought elective positions on the platform of APC in the primaries were illogically prevented from picking the tickets. APC does not have a female candidate in Edo South Senatorial District that I belong. I cannot remain in such a political party that has no regard for women’s inclusion. Hence, I decided to throw in the towel.”

Although not yet confirmed, there are speculations that the former speaker will be joining the Labour Party after she hinted that the there is need for a third force where people can freely express themelves.

