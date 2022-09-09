Olufemi Ajadi, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party in Ogun has started reaching out to key leaders in the state

The young governorship candidate paid a courtesy visit to the Olososun of Ososun land, Oba Ezekiel Sholanke in Ifo local government

Ajadi also promised that if elected, he will ensure inclusiveness in all aspects of his administration

Ifo - The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Ogun, Olufemi Ajadi, paid a courtesy visit to the Olososun of Ososun land, Oba Ezekiel Sholanke, Ifo local government area of the state.

Ajadi, who visited the palace with his political team, had earlier visited the Baale in Council of the town where he promised the people political inclusiveness if voted in as Ogun governor in 2023.

NNPP's Ajadi is one of the youngest governorship candidates in Ogun state ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: NNPP

Source: Facebook

The unexpected visit came up on Thursday, September 8 with a warm welcome from the non-indigenes of the town.

After a short conversation with the Baale, Ajadi presented a modern wheelchair to a well-known physically challenged boy in the town, Yunusa Haruna.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He promised youths and other residents, improvement in their economic well-being through the provision of meaningful employment if he is voted into the Ogun government house in 2023.

His words:

“We had wanted to rehabilitate the bad roads in every nook and cranny of your town but the incumbent government of the state did not allow us.”

He advised members of the Baale and the youths to vote for NNPP for a positive impact on the residents of Ososun.

While addressing the candidate and his entourage, Oba Ezekiel, said people had tried different political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and that up to the moment, there had not been improvement in their welfare.

He said:

“You can see that our people are happy with you because they need change and youths are preferable and you are in that range of youths.”

2023: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news

Meanwhile, FactCheck Initiative has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of the initiative will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

In a related development, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation has launched a massive plan ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In its unveiling statement issued in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

Source: Legit.ng