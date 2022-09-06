The northern community and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has again been thrown into mourning

This is as his Kwankwaso's close ally, Kabir Magashi has been reported dead on Tuesday, September 6

Meanwhile, Hon Saifullahi Hassan, Kwankwaso's aide confirmed the sad development through a post shared on his Facebook page

This is indeed a trying time for the former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Labaran Kabir Magashi, a close ally of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Kwankwaso, is dead.

According to reports, Magashi died on Tuesday morning, September 6.

Kwankwaso's ally, Kabir Magashi is dead.

Source: Facebook

Magashi's death confirmed

Although details of his death are still sketchy, his demise was confirmed by Hassan Saifullahi, the media aide of Kwankwaso.

Saifullahi on Tuesday took to his Facebook page and wrote:

"To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.

"Labaran Kabir Magashi is dead now. May Allah forgive him and have mercy on him. Amen."

Magashi's burial ceremony

Meanwhile, the burial prayer of the late Hon. Labaran Kabir Magashi will be held later at 4 pm at the main mosque of the Emir in the town, Kano state.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the sad development.

Ibrahim Yahya Abdullahi prayed

"May Allah SWT forgive all his shortcomings and grants him the highest level of Paradise."

Mary Erinma Awa stated

"Sorry for your loss....accept my condolence."

Rider Jojo prayed

"Rest in peace sir."

Aliyu Abubakar Alkali prayed

"May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannah firdausi ."

Sadiq Ali Fasagiwa stated

"May Allah SWT forgive all his shortcomings and grants him the highest level of Paradise."

Ahmed Mohammed prayed

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him aljannatul firdaus ."

Abdulhamid Jamiu Ejo prayed

"May Almighty Allah forgive him and grant him aljanat fridaus."

