Nigeria has lost one of its prominent political personalities, Chief Oyekunle Oluwasanmi, a former minister

Oluwasanmi, ex-minister of state for power and steel, died on Thursday, July 21, according to a statement released by his family

The deceased, before the ministerial appointment, worked as the Customs and Excise Area Administrator for Tin Can Island Ports and Calabar Ports

Osun state - A former minister of state for power and steel, Chief Oyekunle Oluwasanmi, is dead. He died on Thursday, July 21.

Leadership reported that the announcement of his death was contained in a statement issued by his family.

Former minister of state for power, Chief Oyekunle Oluwasanmi, is dead. Photo credit: thisdaylive.com

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased hailed from Ipetu Ijesha in Oriade local government area of Osun state, where he was actively engaged in community-building initiatives till the very end.

He was appointed minister of state for power and steel in 1997. Prior to the ministerial appointment, Oluwasanmi served as the chairman of the board of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in 1992.

He was also a board member of several companies, including Kinley Securities Limited and Wise Health Services Limited.

In 1995, he was appointed by the Federal Military Government as a member of the Committee for States and Local Governments Creation.

He was part of a committee that advocated for the creation of Ekiti, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Gombe, Zamfara and Bayelsa states in 1996.

Oluwasanmi's time in the Customs

Oluwasanmi was the Customs and Excise Area Administrator for Tin Can Island Ports and Calabar Ports. While in the Customs Service, he bagged several awards in the course of his career and retired voluntarily in January 1987 after years of meritorious service.

A notable religious leader and philanthropist, Oluwasanmi was installed as Otun Balogun of the Anglican Youth Movement of St Paul’s Church, Ipetu-Ijesha, in 1991 and Baba Ijo of the same church in 2003.

