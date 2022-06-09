The good people of Zamfara state have been thrown into mourning following the death of a top monarch

This is as the Emir of Kotorkoshi in Bungudu LGA of the state has been reported dead after a prolonged illness

Meanwhile, Late Ahmad Umar is the longest-serving monarch in Zamfara and has spent almost 61 years on the throne

Zamfara State Government has announced the death of the Emir of Kotorkoshi in Bungudu Local Government area of the State, Alhaji Ahmad Umar.

In a statement issued by the secretary to Zamfara state Government, Kabiru Balarabe and sent by Legit.ng regional reporter in Zamfara, Jamilu Ibrahim, the Emir died this afternoon following a prolonged illness.

Longest-serving Zamfara monarch dies after 61 years on the throne. Photo credit: Lawali Muhammad

Source: Facebook

The late Ahmad Umar is the longest-serving monarch in Zamfara

Late Ahmad Umar is unarguably the longest-serving Monarch in Zamfara State as he ascended to the throne on 17th March, 1961.

