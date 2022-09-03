A viral TikTok video showed Oniba Ekun, HM Oba Adesina Sulaimon Raji dressed majestically as he had gold on his wrist and neck

The man walked like a king that he is as he made the camera capture all the expensive accessories he had on

Many Nigerians took to the comment section to praise him as some said that he made them love royalty

A short video has shown the moment a Nigerian king, Oniba Ekun, HM Oba Adesina Sulaimon Raji coming out of a building wearing his gold chains.

On his leg was a cute bracelet. His wrist had double gold chains. Those were not all. In addition to his royal neck beads, the king had his neck adorned with a gigantic chain.

Many people praised the king online. Photo source: TikTok/@olorijafo1

A king with class

While stepping out, he turned around for the camera filming him to get his dress details well. Security men were around to escort Oba Adesina.

This king's video which was shared on TikTok has got him much admiration as people fancied his royal dressing.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

QUEEN HAMEENAT said:

"Long may you reign Oniba Ekun 1."

OtunbaFaaji-TV said:

"kabiyesi with the swag..... Sweet and handsome man...."

princess said:

"I like the vibe, long may you reign. Kabiesi ooo, ekun oko ilu."

Olalekan Rukayat970 said:

"How you no go respect this oba tell me.... Appearance speaks volume truly... May your days be long sir."

Daniel Ekpoessien said:

"Elon Musk don't have time for bangles. We need cooperate models."

Seun Onakoya368 said:

"Omo this king dey para oooh."

kazeemolumide15 said:

"The king that always make is people happy live long oba."

larryojo272 said:

"Wetin Happened. is dis not too much. Neck Shackles and handcuffs. vanity upon vanity."

Man wanted to shake Olu of Warri

