The embattling national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, has denied the statement credited to him referring to Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike as impotent

Ayu, while describing the statement as mischievous and senseless, said that it is not his character to descend so low

Ayu, in a statement on Saturday, September 3, stressed that the statement is completely false and should be disregarded by the public

FCT, Abuja - Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the mastermind behind fake stories credited to him against Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state.

The embattled chairman of the umbrella party denied demeaning the Rivers state governor in a statement on Saturday, September 3, Sahara Reporters said.

The former senate president described the comment as “mischievous and senseless”

“One post, (from one Lawal Garba, but purporting to be from the PDP national chairman) states that Ayu says he cannot talk to a man who “cannot father a child.” Another post, with a photograph of Wike and a lady with some children (from Igbere TV), claims that the governor is not “the biological father of his three kids,” Ayu said.

Ayu maintained that the statement was amateurish and diabolic, adding that it is not his character to descend so low.

The statement added that it is a lack of intelligence to cook such lies against the PDP and its national chairman while stressing that the report is “completely false”.

Ayu and Wike have been having a cold war since the Rivers governor lost the party’s presidential ticket to former vice president Atiku Abubakar in the last primary.

The national chairman of the opposition had commended and described the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, for stepping down for Atiku at the primary, describing him as a hero of the convention.

