When it comes to the leadership crisis in the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu is the man in the news for negative reasons

There is a new claim that the embattled PDP national chairman did not contest election to attain the office

The allegation was made by a PDP source who claimed that Ayu was introduced to Governor Nyesom Wike by Governor Samuel Ortom

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) goes through one of its worst leadership crises, more allegations continue to be heaped on the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

A source in the opposition party who spoke with Nigerian Tribune has made some yet-to-be-confirmed revelations about how Ayu attained his office, which he has been asked to vacate by members of Governor Nyesom Wike's camp for peace to have its way.

It was alleged that Wike doubted Ayu's intentions initially (Photo: Iyorchia Ayu)

The source noted that Governor Samuel is one of these in support of Wike because the former was particularly instrumental to Ayu's emergence as the party's chairman.

It was gathered that before the PDP's national convention, Ortom persuaded former Senate President David Mark to leave the slot for Ayu even if he was named for the office.

The source said that at the time, Ortom personally introduced Ayu to Wike who initially doubted the chairman's intentions and made enquiries about him from the Benue governor.

Even more, the source claimed that Ayu did not have to contest election to become the PDP's chairman.

He alleged:

“Ortom singlehandedly took Ayu to Wike and Wike asked Ortom, ‘can we trust this man?’ And Ortom said yes. After his emergence when the crisis started, Wike asked Ortom, ‘can you see what this man is doing? Can you see what I told you that time?

“The resolution of the Wike’s group is that Ayu must go. Ayu did not contest election to become the national chairman of PDP. It was Ortom that went to bring him despite the fact that people like (ex-Benue State governor, Gabriel) Suswam warned against it."

Ayu to resign? Details of meeting between Atiku, Wike camps emerge in video

Meanwhile, the camps of Atiku Abubakar and Wike met on Friday, August 19, in a move to reconcile the PDP's presidential candidate and the governor of Rivers.

The delegation of Wike’s camp was led by former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, while that of Atiku was led by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Other PDP chieftains who attended the peace talk were Ibrahim Dankwambo, Donald Duke, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Bello Adoke, and Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

