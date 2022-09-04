President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for his decision not to interfere in the 2023 elections

FCT, Abuja - Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his decision not to interfere in next year's general elections.

The president while hosting state governors who are members of his political party, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja recently, had made it categorically clear that he would respect the will and wish of the Nigerian people in the forthcoming polls.

The president said he was encouraged by recent governorship elections held in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states, saying it had further boosted the people's confidence in the electoral process.

His position on the elections has since elicited a variety of comments from Nigerians including Professor Imumolen who is the youngest candidate in the 2023 presidential race.

Professor Imumolen in his response said the stance of the president on neutrality represents perhaps the biggest victory witnessed in the electoral process in over two decades of the country's return to democratic rule.

He said such neutrality was a major milestone in the sense that it negates now well held stereotypes of incumbents using the instrumentality of state power to influence outcomes of elections.

His words:

“I really want to appreciate our command-in-chief, President Muhammadu Buhari for stating that he'd be neutral in next year's general elections.

“What makes his position on non-interference in the elections most remarkable is the fact that he is an interested party.

“The APC would be presenting a candidate in the elections, and if past antecedents is the yardstick, then we would all naturally believe he'd do anything, including using the security forces and the electoral umpire to sway the results of the elections his way.

“For this, I salute him. Now, Nigerians can be fully assured that their votes will count and all the negative practices of the past will not happen this time.

“Our biggest fear before now has been that the elections will be rigged to favour the party in power. But the president's recent statement will do a lot clear those fears.

“Our people, assured that their collective wishes would be respected, will now be confident to throng the 176,000 polling booths all across the country on election day to cast their votes.”

Professor Imumolen also called on the president to complement his stance on neutrality with adequate support to the security personnel that would be deployed across the voting centres on election day.

