The All Progressives Congress candidate for the Yobe north senatorial ticket in the 2023 election, Bashir Machina, has denied the report of withdrawing from the ruling party.

Reacting to a purported withdrawal letter from the senatorial race and the APC which went viral on social media media, Machina said he has not resigned from the ruling party nor written to the Independent National Electoral Commission about abandoning his ticket.

Machina has denied claims of withdrawing from the Yobe north senatorial race. Photo: Ahmad Lawan, Bashir Machina

Source: UGC

Machina further stated that the letter with his forged signature was produced by some mischievous elements who hope he would dump his senatorial ambition for the Senate president Ahmad Lawan.

The letter read in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I write to notify you of my resignation from the APC. I am by this letter also informing you of my withdrawal from the Yobe North Senatorial race.

“These decisions were taken due to my reasons related to a misunderstanding between me and the leadership of the party in Yobe State. I hope to reconcile the issues closed-door but unfortunately, I was not opportune to make it.

Reports had it that Lawan had used Machina as a placeholder for the APC senatorial primary while he (Lawan) went ahead to pursue his presidential ambition.

Having lost in the race, Lawan who did not participate in the party's primary asked INEC to replace Machina's name on the commission's official list of senatorial candidates with his.

Bashir Machina reacts to fake letter of withdrawal

However, in a quick reaction, the Nation reports that Machina denied having written the purported letter.

His words:

“I was shocked when I discovered that some persons concocted plans to mislead the public, particularly my supporters into believing that I have withdrawn.

“The discrepancies between the two dates especially between the date of writing the purported letter and the date it was received exposed the author’s inadequacies and lack of sufficient administrative knowledge.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not resigned nor withdrawn my candidature, I am in APC and have no intention to move to any party. I will (insha Allah) pursue my senatorial ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Machina added that his lawyers have been instructed to review the fake letter and take necessary legal actions against the culprit(s).

Yobe north: Machina alleges plan to forge his withdrawal letter, replace his name with Lawan's

Nigerians were earlier urged to stay on alert on the possibility of switching Bashir Machina's name with Lawan for the Yobe North senatorial district race.

The alarm was raised by Machina who alleged that there are plans to forge his withdrawal letter and send it to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to Machina, he has no plan to withdraw from the Yobe North senatorial district race under the platform of the APC.

2023: Top-level power play as APC reportedly removes Machina's name, enlists Lawan among senatorial candidates

Investigations from media sources had it that Senate President Ahmad Lawan's name had been enlisted among senatorial candidates of the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The decision of the APC came after Bashir Sherrif Machina, the candidate for Yobe North Senatorial district repeatedly refused to step down for Lawan who lost the ticket by contesting for the presidency at the primary.

In a list of APC senatorial candidates made available to it, Lawan's name was seen.

Source: Legit.ng