Nigerians have been urged to stay on alert on the possibility of switching Bashir Machina's name with Lawan for the Yobe North senatorial district race

The alarm was raised by Machina who alleged that there are plans to forge his withdrawal letter and send it to the Independent National Electoral Commission

According to Machina, he has no place to withdraw from the Yobe North senatorial district race under the platform of the APC

Bashir Machina, the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Yobe North senatorial district has alleged plans to forge his withdrawal letter within the ruling party and send it to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Machina has been involved in a long-running battle with the Senate president after sources said that Ahmad Lawan had used him as a placeholder for the Yobe North senatorial district while he pursued his 2023 presidential ambition.

Machina has alleged plans by some politicians to forge his withdrawal letter. Photo: Ahmad Lawam, Bashir Machina

He had polled 289 out of the 300 votes cast by the delegates who partook in the election.

It was gathered that since the Senate president lost at the party's primary, it was expected that Machina withdraws from the race while Lawan take over the position.

But having refused, the party under the leadership of Adamu Abdullahi had submitted Lawan's name instead of that of Machina but later changed it after backlash from the public.

However, in a new development, the Yobe North senatorial candidate urged Nigerians to be on alert over plans by some unscrupulous elements to forge his withdrawal letter.

Machina's stances on possible withdrawal from the Yobe North senatorial race

In a statement signed on behalf of Machina, the spokesperson of Machina Campaign Organisation, Husaini Isah said some desperate politicians want to create the impression that the APC candidate is no longer in the race.

The statement read in part:

“Information available to the Bashir Machina Campaign Organisation has it that some individuals have entered an unholy alliance with some compromised leaders to forge the withdrawal letter of Yobe North APC senatorial candidate, Bashir Machina, even after communicating formally to the party leadership affirming his stand not to step-down for anybody.

“It is sad and indeed unfortunate that after all the cries and alarm raised by the campaign organisation exposing a sinister plot to subvert the will of people of Yobe North, some mischievous elements are hell-bent and determined to carry out their criminal offence."

Isah said that it has eventually come to light that some compromised leaders have become slaves to corruption and criminality in Nigeria.

Restating Machina's position on the APC's Yobe North senatorial district ticket, Isah said his principal will not be stepping down and the public should know that the letter is not from him.

He added:

“We wonder how a sane person could delve into this embarrassing action which is criminal in nature and has the potential of soiling the reputation of the APC as a party that stands for justice.

“We want to reiterate that Bashir Machina’s letter dated 13th June which was sent to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, still stands and any attempt to forge his withdrawal letter would be treated as a pure criminal offence irrespective of the calibre of the person(s) involved.”

'APC just disgraced itself', lawyer fumes over removal of Machina's name for Senate president Ahmad Lawan

The APC had been berated for substituting the name of Bashir Machina who won the Yobe North senatorial district primary with Ahmad Lawan's name.

A lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi said that such action shows that the ruling party has no respect for constitutional democracy.

Olajengbesi also called on Machina to ensure he seeks redress in the court of law with the hope of reclaiming his mandate from the party and Lawan.

2023: Top-level power play as APC reportedly removes Machina's name, enlists Lawan among senatorial candidates

Investigations from media sources had it that Senate President Ahmad Lawan's name had been enlisted among senatorial candidates of the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The decision of the APC came after Bashir Sherrif Machina, the candidate for Yobe North Senatorial district repeatedly refused to step down for Lawan who lost the ticket by contesting for the presidency at the primary.

In a list of APC senatorial candidates made available to it, Lawan's name was seen.

