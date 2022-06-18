Investigations from TheCable have it that Senate President Ahmad Lawan's name has been enlisted among senatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The decision of the APC came after Bashir Sherrif Machina, the candidate for Yobe North Senatorial district repeatedly refused to step down for Lawan who lost the ticket by contesting for the presidency at the primary.

The newspaper noted that in a list of APC senatorial candidates made available to it, Lawan's name was seen.

