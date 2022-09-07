The PDP has found itself in another disarray as its national executive council is divided over the call for the removal of its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu

Some members of the committee from the south have said that the only solution to the crisis rocking the party

Others reported being loyal to Ayu have said the national chairman of the party cannot resign at a time when the PDP is preparing for an election

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been thrown into another confusion as its national executive committee (NEC) is divided over the removal of its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The revelation is coming ahead of the scheduled meeting of the NEC on Thursday, September 8, The Punch reported.

Who are the NEC members supporting Ayu's removal?

Some of the NEC members from the south have said the only way out is the removal of Ayu, adding that the chairman is the only reason the party is facing a serious crisis.

On the other hand, Ayu’s supporters have insisted that the embattled chairman would not step aside at this critical juncture when the party was preparing for an election.

The umbrella party had been in disarray since Atiku Abubakar emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.

Why Wike's camp really want Ayu to be removed as PDP national chairman?

Members said to the loyal to the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, had insisted that Ayu should step aside.

They argued that the party’s presidential candidate, its national chairman and board of trustee chairman cannot come from the same region.

Although the party had set up a committee to resolve the crisis, Wike and his supporters have continued to insist on Ayu’s removal.

On the other hand, Ayu had vowed to stay in office till the end of his tenure, referring to those calling for his removal from office as ‘young boys’ who were not there when they formed the PDP.

