Primate Elijah Ayodele has prophesied that the PDP will sink if Governor Wike dumps the main opposition party ahead of 2023

The popular cleric said Atiku and other PDP leaders must take action to keep Wike if they want to win the 2023 presidential election

Ayodele also predicted what will happen to Wike if the governor of Rivers state leaves the PDP for another party

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against allowing Governor Nyesom Wike to leave the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The cleric, in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, said Wike's exit will jeopardize the chances of the main opposition party in the 2023 presidential elections, PM News reported.

Primate Ayodele said Atiku's chances may be hurt if Governor Wike leaves the PDP. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Legit.ng gathers that Primate Ayodele added that the PDP will sink and go into oblivion after the 2023 presidential election if the party doesn’t settle the crisis currently facing it.

2023 presidency: What Atiku, PDP leaders should do - Ayodele

Primate Ayodele said the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and party leaders should find ways to make peace if they want to win the election.

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele also said Governor Wike will lose political relevance if he leaves the PDP,

According to the cleric, Wike and other governors planning to work against the PDP need to see divine direction rather than relying on their physical strength.

‘’PDP should not allow Wike to leave because if leaves, the chances of the party in the presidential election will be jeopardized.

"What Wike is dragging can cause PDP so much, Atiku should try to adjust, and this is not about dominating. He should try and make peace work in the party. Only peace and the presence of some important people can give the party victory.

"Wike leaving PDP will dent the victory of Atiku because other important members of the party will leave with him and it will make the election tougher for the party," he said.

PDP crisis worsens as Wike replies Ayu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Wike said the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, was brought from “the gutter” to become the chairman.

The Rivers state governor who was also reacting to Ayu's comment said the PDP national chairman would make the party lose in 2023 because of his arrogance.

