Mohammed Adoke, a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), has doubted Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s commitment to the party's victory in the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 2, the PDP chieftain said Ayu is more interested in self-preservation than the party winning the presidential election, TheCable reported.

Mohammed Adoke, a former AGF, is doubtful of Iyorchia Ayu's commitment to the PDP's victory in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Adoke further said that Ayu probably has grudges or scores to settle with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and wants to pay him back by making him lose the election.

His words:

“I think he has grudges or scores to settle with the party’s candidate and as such would rather see to his defeat than help him win the election.

“If otherwise, why is he so determined to destroy the party by dividing rather than uniting it?

“Atiku should smell the coffee and take charge so this agent of destruction would not lead him and the party to doom."

PDP crisis: What prompted Adoke's outburst

Amid the calls for his resignation, Ayu recently made some comments that have worsened the crisis in the party.

In a recent interview, Ayu said those demanding that he should step down are children.

“When we started the PDP journey, we did not see these children. They are children who do not know why we established this party,” he had said.

Ayu was also said to have named Adoke, who is an ally of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, among those asking him to resign.

Wike is not PDP's problem - Adoke

Adoke said Ayu’s statement is rather unfortunate, adding that Governor Wike is not the problem of the main opposition party.

“Wike is not the problem of the party. People should stand up and speak the truth rather than engage in doublespeak and name calling," he said.

Wike and his PDP associates are demanding that the PDP national chairman should step down as a precondition for resolving the rift with Atiku.

PDP crisis worsens as Wike replies Ayu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Wike said the national chairman of the PDP, Ayu, was brought from “the gutter” to become the chairman.

The Rivers state governor who was also reacting to Ayu's comment said the PDP national chairman would make the party lose in 2023 because of his arrogance.

