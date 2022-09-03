Peter Obi seems to be very proud of his supporters and followers who have christened themselves 'OBIdients'

The Labour Party presidential candidate has been very full of praise for his supporters who are mostly young Nigerians

In a recent post on social media, the former Anambra state governor listed the qualities of his followers

Twitter - Using the acronym 'OBIdient', Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has described his supporters in glowing terms.

Obi has been very consistent in acknowledging the role played by his supporters in his quest to be Nigeria's next president.

Peter Obi has acknowledged the contributions of his supporters to his presidential campaign. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In a social media post, he described them as:

1. Organised

Obi recognised the coordination of activities by 'OBIdients' nationwide, most of who have been using their personal resources to sell his candidacy to undecided voters.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

2. Broad-based

The Labour Party presidential candidate says his supporters are wide-spread, cross-cutting, largescale and in every corner of the country.

3. Inclusive

Obi is of the opinion that his supporters are different types of people and diverse Nigerians from different backgrounds yearning for true change.

4. Democratic

Obi believes that his supporters are actively supporting democracy and its principles by engaging all the eligible citizens of the country to back the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 polls.

5. International

The Labour Party presidential candidate believes his supporters are cosmopolitan people with a global outlook, pushing for his candidacy with support from Nigerians in diaspora and the international community.

6. Excellence-driven

The former Anambra state governor described 'OBIdients' as high-quality individuals with brilliance, greatness and value that would propel his ambition to greater heights.

7. Nigerians from every ethnic group

Obi acknowledged that his supporters are not restricted to any ethnic group in Nigeria, noting that they are Nigerians from every part of the country.

8. Transparency in governance

The Labour Party presidential candidate stated that his supporters have adopted the principles of openness, communication, and accountability as they go about campaigning for him in all parts of the country.

Ex-APC supporter Sola Kafinta reveals why he dumped Tinubu for Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Umar Bashir Sola, a former die-hard supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed why he switched from supporting the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Obi.

In a exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Sola who is popularly known as Sola Kafinta in his home state of Kwara, said he was swayed by Obi's practical solutions to Nigeria's challenges.

On how the response has been so far since he started supporting Labour Party publicly, the 34-year old entertainer said people have been receptive.

Man raises money from Facebook followers, buys megaphone to campaign for Peter Obi

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Sola Kafinta raised money to buy mobile speakers and microphones in order to campaign for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

He said the device will be used to campaign for Obi in Kwara especially in public places across the state.

He also revealed that he raised some part of the money through his Facebook friends.

Source: Legit.ng