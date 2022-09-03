Former President Olusegun Obasanjo played a major role in ensuring President Muhammadu Buhari became Nigerian leader in 2015

The former Nigerian leader now says he regrets his decision almost eight years after he endorsed the incumbent president

Obasanjo had in the past openly disagreed with several policies of the Muhammadu Buhari administration

Twitter - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed regrets for supporting the presidential ambition of incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Obasanjo has not hidden his disdain for Buhari's economic policies. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Obasanjo disclosed this during a chat with a blogger, Ifedayo Agoro who he met on a plane.

Agoro shared the details of their one on one conversation via her official Twitter account, revealing that she met the former president recently and sat beside him on the plane.

She quoted Obasanjo as saying:

“I made a mistake supporting Buhari, he knew nothing about the economy. We thought he would fight corruption and insecurity, then hire people who know about economy and infrastructure. Big mistake.”

The former president also accused Nigerian youths of not having a commonality of purpose to fight the old guard in politics.

He noted that until the young people in Nigeria shows the determination to change the political leadership in the country, thing will not change.

Youths are critical to national development, says Minister

On her part, the minister of women affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen has extoled the role of the youth to bring about the national development of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted Tallen as saying that no nation can develop when a large percentage of its population are idle and ineffective.

Imumolen cautions Nigerians on who they vote for in 2023

On his part, Accord Party presidential candidate, Prof Chris Imumolen has declared that only a candidate who is not affiliated with any sect in Nigeria can solve the challenges faced by the country.

Speaking at a youth gathering commemorating International Youth Day, Imumolen said voting right is the only way to ensure that critical issues are addressed.

He also said he has commenced the process of preparing the minds of voters to vote right in the coming election and to educate all and sundry on the kind of personality needed to get Nigeria back on its feet.

2023: I pity Nigeria's next president - Sheikh Gumi

Meanwhile, prominent Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says he feels pity for Nigeria’s next president.

In an article he wrote and seen by Legit.ng, Gumi said the next commander-in-chief has to act “quickly and carefully” when he assumes office.

The prominent cleric warned that if the country's next president treat terrorism with kid gloves, insurgency will get worse.

