President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for an improved power supply across the country

The commendation was handed to the president by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, September 20

Adesina said that it is not possible for Nigerians to deny that the electricity distribution has not improved since the president took over power

Nigerians have been urged to appreciate efforts made by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration in improving the electricity situation across the country.

The spokesperson to the president, Femi Adesina electricity supply across the country has improved tremendously and such cannot be denied by Nigerians.

Adesina has said that Nigerians cannot deny electricity has not improved under President Buhari. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: UGC

Speaking on Channels Television Politics Today, Adesina stated that a contractual agreement signed between the Nigerian government and Siemens has led to the delivery of transformers and power equipment in the country.

He said these equipment delivery are expected to shore up the epileptic power supply affecting Nigerians in the country.

His words:

"Nigerians can’t say there has been no improvement in the supply of electricity since the inception of this administration, I just told you that some transformers came into the country under the siemens deal recently.

“Nobody would deny that Nigeria has a power problem, particularly with electricity. It has been there with different administrations; they battled the issue and failed."

Buhari's administration determined to make continuous progress

Further speaking, Adesina said that President Buhari's administration is committed to making impactful progress in electricity supply across the country.

He added that the planned significant progress will be in place before the president leaves office in May 2023.

