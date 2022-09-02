The nation's electoral umpire is set to release the final list of candidates for presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives

This list by the Independent National Electoral Commission would be released on Tuesday, September 20

This move by the commission would determine the fate of Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and former Governor Godswill Akpabio in next year's election

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would publish the final list of candidates for presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives elections on September 20.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this in Abuja, on Thursday, September 1st, at a stakeholders meeting in partnership with Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), The Guardian reported.

INEC is set to release the final list of candidates for the 2023 elections. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

He said:

“Activities towards the 2023 general election will enter the critical stages this month. In the next 19 days, that is on September 20, 2022, the commission will publish the final list of candidates for national elections (presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives), as provided in Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released by the commission.”

Lawan, Akpabio and Umahi to know fate

The revelation by INEC means Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and former Governor Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), all of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will know their fate at the specified date.

The trio of Lawan, Umahi and Akpabio had picked senatorial tickets for Yobe North, Ebonyi South and Akwa Ibom North West respectively, after losing out at the APC presidential primary.

The move had sparked controversy, as INEC had refused to publish the name of any candidate of the party in the affected senatorial districts.

