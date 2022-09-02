As Nigeria prepares for the 2023 presidential election, Legit.ng takes a look at the results of the 2019 presidential poll which was won by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In 2019, 73 parties and candidates participated in the presidential election. However, the election was mainly between the ruling APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC's Muhammadu Buhari won the 2019 presidential election. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: UGC

While APC's presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, secured 15,191,847 votes, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 11,262,978 votes.

In the forthcoming elections, Labour Party (LP) is one of the parties to watch after giving its presidential ticket to Peter Obi who was Atiku's running mate in 2019.

However, in the 2019 elections, LP had a poor outing as its presidential candidate, Muhammed Usman Zaki, only managed to secure 5,074 votes, according to INEC's official results.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the full results below:

The 2019 Presidential Election Results. Source: INEC

Source: UGC

The 2019 Presidential Election Results. Source: INEC

Source: UGC

The 2019 Presidential Election Results. Source: INEC

Source: UGC

The 2019 Presidential Election Results. Source: INEC

Source: UGC

2023 elections: INEC gives dates to publish final lists of candidates

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that the final list of presidential and senatorial candidates will be released on Tuesday, September 20.

INEC on Thursday, September 1, also disclosed that the list of candidates for governorship and House of Assembly elections will be published on Tuesday, October 4.

The commission's national chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at an event on Thursday, September 1, held in Abuja said the plan to publish the lists is in line with section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Manually or electronically? INEC reveals how 2023 elections results will be transmitted

In another related report, INEC recently reacted to a report that it is planning to transmit the results of the 2023 general elections manually.

During a press briefing on Sunday, August 21, INEC's national commissioner for Information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, noted that the electronic means of transmitting polls' results adopted in Osun and Ekiti governorship elections has come to stay.

Okoye clarified that the electoral body's statement on the transmission of results was misquoted and misconstrued to mean it had dropped electronic transmission and reverted to the old manual mode.

Source: Legit.ng