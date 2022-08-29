Sam Omatseye, a Nigerian journalist, has alleged that the Nigerian legal body broke electoral law by inviting presidential candidates to mount its podium in its last NBA convention

The journalist, who is also a poet and novelist, alleged that the NBA's impunity is not only flying in INEC's face but its lawyers display thuggery and barbarianism by breaking down booths

The novelists also said the legal body did not have the appropriate understanding of fashion for they are responsible for the viral condemnation of APC's vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima's dressing at the convention.

Veteran journalist, writer and poet, Sam Omatseye, has revealed the paradox that the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has committed.

Omatseye in his latest article, titled, “NBA’s Impunity”, alleged that the group of Nigerian lawyers, including SANs, broke electoral law by flagging off the September 28 official commencement of campaigns for the 2023 elections, The Nation reported.

Sam Omatseye reveals how NBA flies electoral law Photo Credit: Olumide Akpata, Sam Omatseye

Source: Facebook

The NBA had invited presidential candidates to mount its podium to reveal their agenda to Nigerians at his convention last week.

Veteran journalist awaits INEC reaction as NBA flies electoral law

Omatseye wonders what INEC would have to say to this while defending the candidates for attending the event in order not to appear ignoring the legal body.

The novelist stated that “this NBA conference will not be forgotten, not only for flying in INEC’s face but also while its lawyers turned into thugs and barbarians, breaking down booths and installing general mayhem.”

He also accused the legal body of not having an appropriate understanding of fashion.

The journalists said instead of the law practitioners focusing on the “suit of ideas” of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, they turned their attentions to his “suits and shoes”.

Source: Legit.ng