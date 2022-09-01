A presidential aspirant has reacted strongly to the growing insecurity bordering the peace and stability of Nigerians

The Accord’s presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has vowed to introduce a powerful strategy that would bring an end to insecurity in Nigeria

Imumolen maintained that if elected in 2023, he would work very hard to ensure the country's border is highly secured against the influx of 'bad elements'

Following the illegal influx of aliens into the country, Accord’s presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen, has vowed to tackle and safeguard Nigeria’s borders so as to stem the rising tide of insecurity in the country.

Imumolen said he would work assiduously to ensure that more attention is paid to the issue of effective manning of the country’s borders in order to stop the influx of undesirable elements into the country.

Speaking when he received chieftains of the Accord Party in Abuja, Imumolen maintained that he would fulfill these promises if he emerged as Nigeria's next president in 2023, Vanguard reported.

Accord number one man, Professor Christopher Imumolen paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently. Photo credit: Professor Christopher Imumolen.

Source: Facebook

Imumolen observed:

“Nigeria is going through it’s most challenging times because of a porous border system that keeps allowing illegal movement of equipment, drugs, contraband, firearms, and people of questionable intentions into the country.”

The way forward

The presidential hopeful noted that if elected, his administration will prioritise border control systems, noting this would aid development in all sectors.

Imumolen affirmed:

“My administration will do everything in it’s power to raise the number of approved border control systems to an appreciable level to minimize, if not completely eradicate, the uninhibited access outsiders currently have into our country.

“I am in no doubt whatsoever that once this is done, our country will begin to move speedily towards a guaranteed security system, economic prosperity and general wellbeing for it’s citizens.”

