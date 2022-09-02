Felix Wilson, the Bayelsa state house of assembly aspirant for Sugbama constituency 2, has said that it is only proper restructuring that would stop agitations in some parts of the country

The aspirant maintained that Nigeria should restructure to fiscal federalism that will allow states to control, own and manage their resources

Wilson argued that the metric of sharing revenues has overlooked the position of the Niger Delta as the source of Nigeria's wealth

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - The BOOT Party candidate Bayelsa state house of assembly candidate for Sugbama Constituency 2, Felix Wilson, has traced the root cause of agitations in Nigeria to unjust and inequitable distribution of wealth.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Wilson said until the country is restructured in line with fiscal federalism to reflect state control, ownership and management of resources, the continuous agitations in some parts of the country would not stop.

Bayelsa house of assembly aspirant, Felix Wilson, speaks on restructuring Photo Credit: Felix Wilson

Source: UGC

The aspirant said this in a chat with newsmen at the weekend in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

The statement was signed by Wilson’s director of media and strategic communication’s campaign council, Obebi Famous.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Wilson also condemned the unjust metric for revenue sharing, such as local governments, population and land mass which has overlooked the place of the Niger Delta as Nigeria’s source of oil wealth.

He x-rayed the paradox by saying Bayelsa contributes about 40% of Nigeria’s national wealth but only has 8 local governments, while Kano has 44.

He noted that historically, the Niger Delta benefitted little or nothing during the Kano pyramid because regional governments owned and controlled resources and questioned the change in the system.

Buhari awards surveillance contract to Tompolo? Top official discloses more details

Legit.ng earlier reported that the chief executive officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, has said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari did not award a surveillance contract to Tompolo in person.

But revealed that the contract was awarded to a company in which he is a shareholder to have end-to-end pipeline surveillance across Nigeria.

Kyari added that the security agencies, such as the Navy, and Army, are working, but the government realised that private companies need to come in to complement the government's efforts.

Source: Legit.ng