The presidential ambition of Accord's party flagbearer, Professor Christopher Imumolen has received a major boost

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Imumolent's candidacy has been backed by Nigeria’s former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar

The former leader noted that it is time for the youths to be given a chance to represent the land and take over the nation's helms of affairs

Nigeria’s former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar has thrown his weight behind the candidacy of Professor Christopher Imumolen as he attempts to become Nigeria’s civilian president next year.

The former leader made his position known when the Accord presidential candidate paid him a courtesy visit at his palatial home in Minna recently, The New Telegraph reported.

Abdulsalami backs Accord party flagbearer for president, a few months before the 2023 election. Photo credit: Imumolen Media Team

Source: Facebook

Abdulsalami Abubakar gave his reason

Abubakar said the country was in dire need of vibrant, youthful leaders like Professor Imumolen to seize the initiative and retire a fading breed of the old guard to lead the country.

Abubakar said:

“I think the old ones should fade away gracefully and allow young people to take over.”

“What we can do as former leaders is to mentor and tutor them in whatever way we can in order for them to lead the country. As a matter of fact, this is the time Nigerians should begin to support young, vibrant and visionary leaders that would steer the country on the path of glory,” he added.

Professor Imumolen reacts

Speaking earlier to a retinue of reporters at the home of the former leader and elder statesman, Professor Imumolen had reiterated his stance on the role the next generation of leaders like him should play in taking the country to its promised land.

Accord party flagbearer said:

“We need to reposition the country on the path of development and sustainable growth.”

