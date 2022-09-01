The Gombe State Urban Plan­ning Development Authority (GOSUPDA) has justified the demolition of the PDP campaign office in the state capital

Bitrus Bilal, chairman of GOSUPDA said the demolition of the opposition campaign office has nothing to do with politics

He stated that the area where the building is erected contravene the laws of the state government

Gombe, Damaturu - The campaign office of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party located in Damaturu, the state capital of Gombe state has been demolished by the state government led by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to the Daily Independent newspaper, the demolition was carried out on Tuesday, August 31 by the Gombe State Urban Plan­ning Development Authority (GOSUPDA).

The Gombe state government said it will not compromise the already established master plan of the state. Photo: Leadership

Source: UGC

While explaining the cause of the action, the chairman of GOSUPDA, Bitrus Bilal said the action was not politically driven nor was it an act to hit on the opposition party.

Bilal explained that the reason for the execution of the demolition was based on the premise that the state’s master plan was distorted and there was a need to rectify it before further damage will be done.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“The demolition exercise became necessary be­cause the building in question not only contravened some sections of the Land Use act De­cree of 1978, urban and region­al planning and development board law of 2001, and other development laws of the state but has turned into a buzzing political arena.

“It is also in a location di­rectly opposite the Presidential Lodge within the Government House vicinity, an area clearly marked for residential and Gov­ernment offices. Such is capa­ble of compromising security if allowed to operate as a politi­cal party office.”

How will demolished building of another organisation - GOSUPDA

As reported by the Leadership newspaper, Bilal also recalled that a similar occurrence played out on in 2021 when an organisation reached out to the state government to erect a temporal structure.

Bilal stated that it was later discovered that the organisation carried out construction activities that contravened the law of the state.

He said:

“The authority in several notices had asked the Association to come forward to regularize their documents but they didn’t.”

Full list, names, and ages of victims in Kano building collapse emerge

In another development, the Kano state government released the names of the rescued eight victims of the three-story building that collapsed on Tuesday, August 31.

The tragic incident was said to have claimed one life while a rescue worker also died while on duty.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has revoked the land on which the collapsed building was erected.

Source: Legit.ng