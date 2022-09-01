The Kano state government has released the names of the rescued eight victims of the three-story building that collapsed on Tuesday, August 31

The tragic incident was said to have claimed one life while a rescue worker also died while on duty

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has revoked the land on which the collapsed building was erected

Kano, Kano - The Kano state fire service has released the names of victims involved in the three-story building that collapsed on Tuesday, August 31 at the Beirut GSM Market in the Kano metropolis, Daily Trust reported.

The names of the victims were made known through the state’s fire service public relations officer, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi.

A building under construction in one of the GSM markets in Kano collapsed on Tuesday, August 30. Photo credit: @Devdeiz

Source: Twitter

As gathered by Legit.ng, the list contained the names of eight victims whose average age was below 35 with the youngest victim being a 16-year-old boy named Ahmad Buhari Haruna and the oldest Minjibir Ibrahim whose age is 46 years.

Below is the full list, names, and age of the victims

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Naziru Abdulkadir (24 years old)

2. Magaji Abubakar (27 years old)

3. Abdurauf Muhd (38 years old)

4. Minjibir Ibrahim (46 years old)

5. Ahmad Buhari Haruna (16 years old)

6. Sadiq Haruna (19 years old)

7. Abdurashid Basiru (36 years old)

8. Danladi Lawan (29 years old)

Rescue worker dies by electr*cution

Meanwhile, another tragic incident was recorded during an operation to rescue victims trapped in the collapsed three-story building.

It was gathered one of the rescue operation team members who work for the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) died on the spot after being electr*cuted during a rescue operation.

However, information from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) revealed that only one life was lost among the eight victims that were rescued.

The state territorial coordinator for NEMA, Dr. Nuradden Abdullahi said:

“Sadly, one person died out of the rescued victims, six persons with minor injuries had been treated and discharged, while one person with multiple fractures was still receiving treatment.”

Ganduje revoke land from owner of collapsed building

On the part of the state government, the governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the land of the collapsed building to be revoked from the owners.

Confirming the state of the building after assessment, the state emergency management agency said substandard materials were used in the construction of the building.

Governor Ganduje who was present at the scene of the tragic incident confirmed that the area where the building was erected was originally meant to be a parking lot for customers and not a shop area.

The governor, however, ordered the immediate reconstruction of the affected area into a parking lot.

He disclosed that a committee will be instituted to uncover the major cause of the tragic incident.

Ganduje said:

“We should know that from onset, any building should be designed and supervised by professionals. Within a period of one week, only this committee will submit its report and we will act on it most appropriately."

6 rescued, others trapped as three-story building collapse in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state government confirmed that six persons were rescued by the rescue operation team.

The spokesperson of the Kano state fire service, Saminu Yusuf, confirmed the development on Wednesday, August 31.

Yusuf noted that the building, which was under construction, still have many people trapped in it.

Many dead, others injured as two-story building collapses in Lagos

Elsewhere in Lagos state, a similar occurrence happened when a two-story building collapsed in Bariga.

The Lagos state emergency management agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident stating that two lives (minors) were lost.

LASEMA also added that some of the injured victims in the collapse have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng