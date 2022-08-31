The PDP has called out the APC over mass defection that is rocking the party ahead of the 2023 general elections

The APC was urged not to waste its time, energy and resources in campaigning for next year's poll because it cannot secure the 25% of votes in all states in Nigeria as required by the constitution

The spokesperson of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said that the mammoth crowd at the PDP rally in Kano recently is a testament that the APC has been rejected by Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the mass exodus of members from the ruling party.

Vanguard reported that the umbrella party urged the APC to save its energy, time, and resources and not waste it on campaigns in the 2023 general elections.

PDP throws jibes at APC over mass defection Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Iyorchia Ayu

Source: Facebook

The opposition party added that it is obvious that the ruling party cannot secure 25% of votes in most states of the country.

The PDP said this in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 31.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said, “The mammoth crowd that greets PDP’s rallies, including the recent rallies in Kano and Katsina States, are clear messages to the APC that they have been rejected by the people and have no foothold in the 2023 general elections."

2023: Atiku reveals big corruption in NNPC, discloses what must be done

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that there is a lot of corruption in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The former vice president said Nigeria's oil and gas firm is yet to be fully privatised, adding that this would continue to promote more corruption in the limited company.

The presidential hopeful promised full privatisation of the company if elected, adding that until the shares of the NNPCL are being traded at the Nigerian stock exchange, corruption would not stop.

The presidential hopeful added that though the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari claimed full commercialisation of the NNPCL, all its shares are still under the government’s control.

Source: Legit.ng