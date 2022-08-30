The presidential aspirant of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said that there is a lot of corruption in the NNPC limited

The former vice president said Nigeria's oil and gas firm is yet to be fully privatised, and such would continue to promote more corruption in the limited company

Atiku promised full privatisation of the company if elected, adding that until the shares of the NNPCL are being traded at the Nigerian stock exchange, corruption would not stop

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has revealed that there is a lot of corruption in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The former vice president promised to ensure the NNPCL is fully privatised if elected as president in the 2023 poll, This Day reported.

Buhari has not fully privatised NNPCL - Atiku

The PDP leader said this on Monday, August 29, when he was featured in an interview on News Central Africa, an online television station.

The presidential hopeful added that though the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari claimed full commercialisation of the NNPCL, all its shares are still under the government’s control.

Atiku said the NNPCL will continue to be mismanaged as long as the ownership of the national oil firm is not yet broken and its shares are being traded on the Nigerian stock exchange.

Atiku insists on full privatisation of the NNPC

He reiterated his view that the oil sector must be privatised because that is the best way to go, saying the government should not be responsible for managing the country’s oil and gas.

“First of all, there’s a lot of corruption there. Definitely, it is better to privatise. Before the election, I advocated the privatisation of the NNPC. They accused me of wanting to give it to my friends, only for them now to turn around to say they are privatising,” Atiku said.

“So, in theory, they have announced that they are privatising but that has not been implemented,” he said.

