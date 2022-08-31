Dr. Kayode Ajulo has said Peter Obi will need more than social media votes to win the 2023 presidential elections

The constitutional lawyer urged Obi to leverage on the national spread of the Labour unions to build structure across the country

According to him, Obi must be able to totally control at least six states outside of his home state, before he can win the election

FCT, Abuja - A constitutional lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, will need more than social media votes to win 2023 presidential elections.

The rights activist made this in a statement sent to Legit.ng while reacting to political issues in Nigeria.

Ajulo said Obi will need control of at least 6 states. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Ajulo who is a former national secretary of the Labour Party, said:

“Social media polls are good for a show of popularity but the votes are rather imaginary. What will determine the next President of Nigeria are the tangible votes cast at the polling units across the country

“There are about 176,00 polling units in Nigeria and 96 million registered voters. Of these polling units, about 93,000 are in northern Nigeria, while 80, 000 are in southern Nigeria.

“The northwest has the most polling units with 41,671, and 22.67 million registered voters, closely followed by the southwest with 34,808, and 18.3 million registered voters.

“Then the north-central has 27, 514 polling units, and 15.68 million registered voters. The south-south is next with 27, 126 polling units and 15.3 million voters.

“The northeast has 24,006 polling units and 12.8 million registered voters. While the southeast has 21,631 polling units and 11.49 million registered voters. These are facts that will determine 2023.”

He said Obi must be able to totally control at least six states outside of his home state, Anambra before he can win the election.

He further stated

“This is no time for Obi to just visit Baba Obasanjo, Gusau and other stakeholders everywhere to do photo-ops for popularity. He must put even his recent London meeting with the PDP stakeholders into veritable use.

“If he can earn the genuine support of three governors from the south like, Governors Wike of Rivers state, Ortom of Benue state and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, I know of three formidable governors from the North who have given indication they will support him.

“He has the next two months to do so before electorates pick permanent sides.”

He urged Obi to leverage on the national spread of the Labour unions - Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and Trade Union Congress, TUC, to build structure across the country.

He added:

“He has just two months to convince them with realistic plans than engaging in isolated campaigns that often lead to electoral failure.”

