The APC's consultations and preparations ahead of the 2023 general elections seem to be on top gear from all indications

One of the reasons for this conclusion is that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC's presidential candidate, is holding meetings with key persons before campaigns begin

Tinubu on Tuesday, August 30, met with the Israeli ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman and the nation's consul, Inbar Lipman, in Abuja

Abuja - Ayal Raz, the Israeli Consul, Inbar Lipman Garden, and Ambassador Michael Freeman met with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, August 30.

News of the crucial meeting was shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, an appointee of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The meeting was held at APC's campaign office in Abuja (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

Igbokwe reported that the meeting was held at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Abuja on Tuesday.

Although details of the closed-door talk are not known yet, it is possibly linked to Tinubu unveiling his manifesto to the foreign envoys ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Photo emerges as Tinubu, Shettima, APC governors meet with Jonathan in Abuja

Recall that Tinubu on Tuesday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Tinubu was accompanied to Jonathan’s residence in Abuja by Kashim Shettima, APC vice-presidential candidate; Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun; Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau; and Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, among others.

Apart from a picture that surfaced online following the meeting, details of what was discussed were not yet known.

2023: Details of Tinubu's meeting with Jonathan - Source

A source in Tinubu’s camp said the meeting was part of Tinubu’s consultation efforts with major stakeholders in the polity as the presidential elections get closer.

He said:

“His visit to Jonathan shouldn’t come to anyone as a surprise. Tinubu holds no grudges with any political whether within the party or in the opposition."

The source also revealed that the ex-president was happy to see Tinubu and the APC leaders as he opened to consultation on Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Those who joined the presidential candidate of the APC included his running mate, Kashim Shettima, governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state.

Source: Legit.ng