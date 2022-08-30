FCT, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, August 30, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Tinubu was accompanied to Jonathan’s residence in Abuja by Kashim Shettima, APC vice-presidential candidate; Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun; Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau; and Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, among others, TheCable reported.

Source: Twitter

Apart from a picture that surfaced online following the meeting, details of what was discussed are not yet known.

Recall that APC stalwarts have recently made efforts to woo the former president to the ruling party.

In April, supporters of the former president who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) besieged his home in Abuja, calling on him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

In response, Jonathan said:

“You are calling me to come and declare for the next election. I cannot tell you I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing. Just watch out.”

A few days later, a northern coalition bought the APC presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for Jonathan, but he turned down the gesture and denied approving the purchase.

The former president also failed to show up for the screening exercise of presidential candidates of the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng