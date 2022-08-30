Details of the meeting between President Buhari and APC governors at the State House on Tuesday, August 30, have emerged

At the meeting, President Buhari told the governors that he won't interfere in the 2023 general elections

The president said non-interference gives credibility to the political process just as he urged APC leaders to strategise for the 2023 elections

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari says, for the 2023 elections, his government will ensure that Nigerians don’t get intimidated, or humiliated by those in positions, or the more privileged.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, indicates that Buhari said this while receiving members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by chairman and governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, August 30, Premium Times reported.

President Buhari hosts APC governors at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, August 30. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The president said:

“We will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians. We will not allow intimidations materially, morally or physically. This is the kind of leadership that can emerge and consolidate our nation.

“In six months, Nigerians will appreciate the government of APC that we are sincere and we respect them."

Buhari urges APC leaders to strategise for 2023 elections

President Buhari also urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) political leaders to intensity efforts in “thinking, meeting and strategizing for the 2023 elections.’’

He said he believed in non-interference in the political process because it gives credence to the political process, ensures participation and inclusiveness, and shows that the ruling APC respected the electorate.

The president further assured Nigerians that the APC would continue to bequeath strong political institutions that reflected their choices, through non-interference in elections, citing outcome of polls in Ekiti, Anambra and Osun States as indicators.

President Buhari said APC, under his leadership, will continue to respect Nigerians by ensuring that their votes count and the people’s voice matter in choosing political leaders at different levels.

“I want Nigerians to know that we respect them, and for us to show that we will allow them to vote who they want.

"We all witnessed what happened in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States. What happened in those states gives me a lot of hope that we are succeeding," the president added.

Governor Bagudu speaks

In his remarks, the chairman of the PGF, Governor Bagudu, thanked President Buhari for his leadership, guided by wisdom and foresight, saying that the Nigerian economy had been growing, in spite of challenges.

“We want to congratulate you on the positive trajectory of the economy, with the 3.5 per cent growth in the second quarter, up from 3.1 per cent of the first quarter of this year.

"Infrastructure projects are ongoing in parts of the country, and the social intervention programme is expanding,’’ Bagudu stated.

The governor said the growth trajectory had defied initial predictions of some multilateral institutions, affirming that the World Bank and others had acknowledged the resilience of the economy, and reviewed their positions.

“Your Excellency, as we speak, there is drought in Europe and China. The Ukraine-Russia war is taking a toll on economies. In the UK, there is rationing of electricity, and energy shortages in China.

“While other countries are banning food export, we are preparing for more production, in spite of floods in places like Jigawa State. We note your instruction for the release of 40,000 tonnes of grains.

“We also note efforts on improving security and measures to cut oil theft,’’ he said.

APC governors contesting for second term with impressive first term records - Bagudu

The PGF chairman also told President Buhari that some APC governors were contesting elections for second term in 2023 with impressive records in their first term.

“We note the pronouncement of ASUU. We recall the appeal of the President to ASUU while we were visiting Daura that they should consider the future of students.

"We will not dwell on that now. We are ready to accept any negotiations for resolution,’’ Bagudu added.

